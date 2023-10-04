Attorney for church victims speaks out about former pastoral assistant charges

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The attorney representing the victims in the Vineyard Church abuse case says the former pastoral assistant targeted young girls.

35-year-old Jackson Gatlin, of Duluth, was arrested Tuesday and charged with multiple criminal sexual conduct violations.

“On behalf of the victims of Jackson, there is a definite sense of relief that the justice system is starting to roll and hold Jackson accountable,” Attorney Spencer Kuvin said.

Gatlin was taken into custody for ten counts of criminal sexual conduct. According to the criminal complaints, the alleged incidents spanned from 2007-2010, with five victims ranging between the ages of 12-16. The alleged sexual assaults took place at Gatlin’s parents’ house, in his car and on a bus during a youth trip. The complaint said he used methods such as pinning and tying victims down.

Kuvin represents many of those victims.

“It’s sad, it’s frustrating,” Kuvin said. “There were clear signs over the years that were just ignored and others just pushed to the side because you’re dealing with leaders in the church that were also parents of the perpetrator.”

At the time of the incidents, Jackson Gatlin was a pastoral assistant at Vineyard Church.

According to court documents, victims and witnesses said the Gatlins had a lot of influence within the church. His own father, Michael Gatlin, was the lead pastor. There was an impression that Jackson Gatlin was immune from consequences because of his father.

“It’s the worst thing when someone is seeking out higher guidance and someone is using religion to perpetrate these types of sex crimes,” Kuvin said.

Kuvin believes there are more victims and encourages anyone to come forward.

“There is strength in numbers, and we know that Jackson, based upon the information, was a serial perpetrator,” Kuvin said.

For the National Sexual Assault Hotline, call 1-800-656-4673.

To report any information to DPD, call their Sex Crimes Abuse & Neglect department at (218) 730-5070.

