Cooler temperatures are here

Cooler temperatures start today, and we will continue cooling as we go into the weekend.

The evidence of the cold front moving through last night is here, with temperatures back in the 60s this morning, only warming to the mid and upper 60s by this afternoon. Windy conditions are prevalent today also, with gusts up to around 30mph possible just about every day until the weekend.

A few isolated showers are possible this afternoon, but the majority of us will continue to remain dry. Another round of just a few showers is possible overnight. Sky conditions will remain mostly cloudy today, with maybe a few pops of sunshine later in the afternoon.

For the remainder of the week we can expect temperatures to continue falling. We will have highs in the 50s heading into the weekend. Some lows in the upper 30s are also possible this weekend, so frost is a possibility Saturday evening and Sunday morning.

Friday, another round of scattered showers will move through, but we aren’t seeing much potential for thunderstorms. The weekend looks to be dry and so does the start of next week. Our next weathermaker could be late next week.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.