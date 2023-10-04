Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Couple wins $1 million lottery prize thanks to craving tacos

California couple hungry for tacos wins $1 million with lottery ticket.
California couple hungry for tacos wins $1 million with lottery ticket.(California Lottery)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. (Gray News) - A couple in California can thank their craving for tacos for winning a million-dollar lottery jackpot.

According to the California Lottery, Tim Dynes and his wife recently wanted tacos after they returned from an overseas trip. So, they stopped at their favorite taco truck in Stanislaus County, about a 20-minute drive outside of Modesto.

Dynes told lottery officials that he usually goes to the gas station mini-mart across the street from the truck to buy a lottery scratch-off ticket, and this time was no different.

He purchased his ticket and while waiting for the tacos, Dynes scratched his Diamond 8′s scratcher that revealed the $1 million prize.

But he kept it a secret while continuing to wait for his taco order.

“Do you know how hard it was to keep a straight face? Nobody knew I won – not even my wife until I told her on the drive home,” Dynes told the California Lottery.

Dynes said his previous lottery tickets gave him a few small payouts but nothing like this.

The owner of G’s Food Mart will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the lucky ticket to Dynes.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Walz appoints state’s first Office of Cannabis Management Director
Minnesota’s first Office of Cannabis Management director out one day after being named to post
Fatal Crash generic image
2 killed in one vehicle crash near Winnebago
Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car
Alumacraft announced the layoff of 68 employees at its St. Peter facility. Alumacraft has been...
Alumacraft announces layoffs at St. Peter facility
Originally anticipated to open in mid-October, officials now expect Highway 14 to open to...
Highway 14 expansion opening between Nicollet and New Ulm delayed

Latest News

A heavy police presence is seen along Maple Street in Holyoke, Massachusetts, on Wednesday.
Multiple victims reported in Massachusetts shooting
Keith Davison's backyard pool is filled with neighborhood kids and their parents.
Man built pool for neighborhood kids at 94 years old. See the special way they celebrated his 100th birthday
FILE - A nurse practitioner holds a COVID-19 vaccine card at a New York Health and Hospitals...
Say goodbye to the COVID-19 vaccination card. The CDC has stopped printing them
FILE - Kaiser Permanente mental health workers and supporters march outside a Kaiser facility...
Health care workers picket outside US hospitals in multiple states, kicking off 3-day strike