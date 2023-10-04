Gustavus celebrates 59th annual Nobel Conference

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Kyla Jackson is at the Gustavus Adolphus College where the student body and faculty are here to celebrate the 59th annual Nobel Conference. This years theme is Insects: Little Body, Big Impact.

“I’ve been blown away by the richness of the discussions between and among the presenters, who are really asking each other important questions, and one of the one of the ideas that I instilled in them at the beginning of the conference was we need practice disagreeing well with each other, that we are living in a time in which we see,” said Lisa Heldke.

Seven speakers presented at the conference, which focused on helping people understand the big effects that tiny insects have on humans and the earth.

“I think the most interesting thing has been the number of innovations that have been made in the past couple of years that have to do with insects helping to treat disease to combat global hunger. Some really big problems are being solved using knowledge that comes from insects,” said Katie Lillemon.

Conference topics covered insects and how they impact disease, food and agriculture, the model organism, how insects experience the world, humans experiencing insects, and insects 101.

“Part of my education here at. Miss Davis has. Been really influential of looking at complex problems from different perspectives and using different tools. From different disciplines to learn. And answer these problems and this conference. Has been a true highlight of that as we have some of the brightest minds from all of the different perspectives,” said Kade Coppel.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.