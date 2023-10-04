Hubbell House debuts “Michael’s Menu Favorites” for limited time

MANTORVILLE, Minn. (KTTC) – The Hubbell House is taking its customers back in time for a bit with its “Michael’s Menu Favorites” menu. From October 4-15, Hubbell House staff is serving up favorite pastime dishes and Pappas family recipes from Michael’s Restaurant.

The Pappas family actually has a close connection to The Hubbell House because they also ran that restaurant for years from 1946 to 2021. On top of that, they opened Michaels and ran it for 63 years.

When Michael’s closed in 2014, The Hubbell House started hosting a Michael’s menus annually.

But when the Pappas family sold The Hubbell House to Powers Ventures in Rochester, they weren’t sure if the tradition would continue.

Until Joe Powers told them they would be doing the Michael’s menu, but his crew couldn’t do it alone. So, a lot of the Pappas family are back at the Hubbell House this week, helping perfect the family recipes.

“I couldn’t have been happier. When I sold the place to Powers, I was so happy to pass it on to another great restaurant family that would carry on our tradition we’ve had for so many years. Now to carry on some of the Michael’s tradition. It couldn’t be better,” former Hubbell House owner Don Pappas said.

“I hope they can come out and have it because wherever I go in town, the first thing is, “Why did you close Michael’s?” Then, the next thing I say is well go out to the Hubbell House and try out when we have the Greek Week,” former Michael’s owner George Pappas said.

“It’s a different heritage for me. I’m not Greek so it’s something new. It’s really fun to recreate such a legend restaurant in Rochester,” Hubbell House executive chef David Lenio said.

Here’s a look at what’s on the menu.

Pappas Avgolemono Soup

Bowl of traditional Greek soup of chicken, lemon and rice.

Koto Me Koukounari (Greek Chicken) $28

Pan seared chicken breast with feta cheese, green onions, tomatoes over a spinach manestra with pine nuts. Served with choice of au gratin, French fries, baked, or mashed potato, and garlic toast.

Pork Souvlaki $28

Marinated pork skewers, grilled and finished with lemon juice. Served with choice of au gratin, French fries, baked, or mashed potato, and garlic toast.

Greek Salad with chicken - $16

Romaine lettuce with grilled chicken, tomatoes, cucumbers, onion, Kalamata olives, feta cheese and Greek dressing.

Chef George’s Michaelwich - $15

Founder’s sandwich of chicken salad, topped with ham, pineapple ring & Swiss cheese. Served with choice French fries, chopped salad, coleslaw, or cup of soup.

Garides Tourkolimano (Greek Shrimp) $34

Gulf shrimp sauteed with feta cheese, green onions, tomatoes over a spinach manestra with pine nuts. Served with choice of au gratin, French fries, baked, or mashed potato, and garlic toast.

To make a reservation, call the Hubbell House at (507)-635-233. There are trolley tours of Mantorville available every Thursday until November 16. On Friday, October 6 & 13, there’s going to be a live jazz band at the restaurant.

