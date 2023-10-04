MSU Welders receive robotics certification

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - In an effort to keep laborers and students up to day with current technology trends, MSU Mankato partnered with TBEI in Lake Crystal to train a group of around 60 welders in new technology, specifically robotic and autonomous welding.

Those welders were presented with their certifications Tuesday, and MSU says that the training program was an important step in moving towards the future of trades and manufacturing.

“They were interested in robotic welding because of the consistency, because of the quality that can come along with that potentially, but in a way that their welders can be, you know, hands on with and really experience and it’s not like robots are over there and welders are over here, it’s more of an environment where both are present and they can both operate in the same space,” said John Ruprecht.

The robotic welders are designed to make small, monotonous welds that would be difficult for human welders to do over and over again.

Program leaders say that the training effort was an example of the collaboration between the university and local businesses, something that is crucial in a market where the workforce is spread so thin.

“It works both ways. So TBEI is getting, the welders are getting their training through us. What we are getting is, first of all we’re getting the equipment because of the grant so that will help us to use in the future. Second is we get real world parts which we get to take back as examples in our classroom which we can show our students, and our students get to work with TBEI in internships,” said Kuldeep Agarwal.

