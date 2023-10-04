Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Multiple victims reported in Massachusetts shooting

A heavy police presence is seen along Maple Street in Holyoke, Massachusetts, on Wednesday.
A heavy police presence is seen along Maple Street in Holyoke, Massachusetts, on Wednesday.(Western Mass News)
By Ryan Trowbridge and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM/Gray News) - Police in Holyoke, Massachusetts, said they’re investigating a shooting that involves “multiple victims” in the city’s downtown area.

Police said the shooting happened around 1 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Maple and Sargeant streets, where there was a heavy police presence for much of the afternoon.

Massachusetts State Police spokesperson David Procopio said a preliminary investigation indicates “some of the victims were on a bus that was passing through the area.”

Some witnesses said they believed some of the shots were fired inside a Pioneer Valley Transit Authority bus, which remained on the scene until 3 p.m.

Boyd McCray of Chicopee, Massachusetts, said he was waiting to catch a different bus to Chicopee before everything happened.

“I heard about eight shots,” McCray said. “I was standing on the street, waiting on the bus, and I just heard pop, pop, pop, pop, then I saw one police coming down and then I saw about a thousand more come after that.”

There’s no word yet from police on a suspect or suspects and there’s no further information on the victims at this time.

Copyright 2023 WGGB/WSHM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Walz appoints state’s first Office of Cannabis Management Director
Minnesota’s first Office of Cannabis Management director out one day after being named to post
Fatal Crash generic image
2 killed in one vehicle crash near Winnebago
Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car
Alumacraft announced the layoff of 68 employees at its St. Peter facility. Alumacraft has been...
Alumacraft announces layoffs at St. Peter facility
Originally anticipated to open in mid-October, officials now expect Highway 14 to open to...
Highway 14 expansion opening between Nicollet and New Ulm delayed

Latest News

Defendant Matthew Collins looks on while the state gives opening statements during the trial of...
Prosecutors focus on video evidence in trial of Washington officers charged in Manny Ellis’ death
FILE - Former film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in court at the Clara Shortridge Foltz...
Julia Ormond sues Harvey Weinstein saying he assaulted her; accuses CAA, Disney, Miramax of enabling
Users will be able to track their packages in real time in the Uber app, and the courier will...
Uber Will Now Return Packages To UPS, FedEx, Post Office For $5 Fee
California couple hungry for tacos wins $1 million with lottery ticket.
Couple wins $1 million lottery prize thanks to craving tacos