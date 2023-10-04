Your Photos
National Emergency Alert System test Wednesday

The federal government is planning a nationwide test of the emergency alert system at 1:20 p.m. central.
By Aaron Stuve
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Don’t panic tomorrow when your smartphone lets out a loud screech.

The test will include wireless emergency alerts in addition to television and radio.

You should also receive a text message telling you it’s only a test.

The emergency system has been used locally on various occasions, particularly by the Sheriff’s Office, warning residents of particularly dangerous situations or shootings.

”It’s a way for us to put important information or message out to the public on something that relates to their safety and give them brief informational instructions on what they need to do when confronted with what that situation is,” said Captain Paul Barta.

