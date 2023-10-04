New Ulm restaurant owner pleads guilty to multiple felony tax crimes

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - A New Ulm restaurant operator has pleaded guilty to multiple felony tax crimes.

The Minnesota Department of Revenue and the Ramsey County Attorney’s Office says Juan Manuel Ocampo-Bunola, of New Ulm, has pled guilty to five felony counts of assisting in the filing of false or fraudulent sales tax returns.

Ocampo-Bunola was originally charged in January with 29 tax-related felonies, alleging he underreported sales at three restaurants, Plaza Garibaldi in Redwood Falls and New Ulm and La Terraza in Mankato, for multiple periods between January 2017 and December 2020.

Ocampo-Bunola was sentenced to two years probation and ordered to pay over $469,000 in restitution.

La Terraza in Mankato closed in Mankato on September 30th. The company continues to operate its restaurants in New Ulm and Redwood Falls.

