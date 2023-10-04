Nicollet County Historical Society gets into spooky season

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - We’re getting into the Halloween spirit by embracing local history. Nicollet County Historical Society joins us to talk about an event called Shadows at the Crossing.

It’s a tour that will take place Oct. 6 and 7, where locals can learn about the spirits of Old Traverse De Sioux.

You can check out the Nicollet County Historical Society Facebook page for more information.

