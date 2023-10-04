Your Photos
Nicollet County Historical Society gets into spooky season

It’s a tour that will take place Oct. 6 and 7, where locals can learn about the spirits of Old Traverse De Sioux.
By KEYC News Now Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - We’re getting into the Halloween spirit by embracing local history. Nicollet County Historical Society joins us to talk about an event called Shadows at the Crossing.

You can check out the Nicollet County Historical Society Facebook page for more information.

