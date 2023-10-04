Paranormal Cirque coming to Mankato Oct. 5-8

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Things are about to get a lot spookier in Mankato!

The Paranormal Cirque is coming to town and is billed as a circus show with a focus more toward horror and scares.

According to showrunners, the show offers a unique creation of combined theatre, circus, and cabaret with a new European style flare.

The show is R-rated and individuals under 17 will be required to have a parent or guardian over the age of 21 to accompany them.

The circus will go from October 5-8 at the River Hills Mall parking lot.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online, or by phone at (941) 704-8572.

