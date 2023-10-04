Prep Athlete: Blaze Geiger leads the undefeated Cardinals

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Blaze Geiger’s first year as starting QB is off to an impressive 5-0 start. Stepping up and taking this role on is something the signal caller embraces.

“I feel like I’ve been waiting my time I’ve done my due diligence. I’ve been the JV quarterback for I think two years then and I mean I was the back up last year and just week in and week out preparing just as you would if you were a starter,” said Geiger.

Head Coach Mat Mahoney knows the leader well ever since Geiger first started with the program.

“He’s got two traits to him that make him special compared to other quarterbacks. He’s very competitive and he’s a leader. Last Friday he was named our homecoming king here at Fairmont High School he’s also a captain on our football team he knows our offense up and down the road,” said Head Coach Mat Mahoney.

One of the most prominent qualities the team and coaches see in Geiger is the respect he gives t o others and the resepct he receives back.

“He’s the type of guy that when he speaks up and talks every body pays attention and listens to him,” said Coach Mahoney.

Geiger not only wants to lead the teams to wins, but also hopes to set a positive example along the way.

“Growing up we always had that leader I was always like you know what, I want to be that guy. I want to be the people that like can help people when they are down and lift peoples heads when they get in trouble,” said Geiger.

Fairmont advanced to state the past two season, and the QB1 is ready to try and help guide the Cards back to the big dance.

“This year I think he’s taken great strides in knowing it but where to throw the football his foot work has been outstanding but I go back to his first trait he’s a competitor and you want competitors on your team and Blaze is a great one,” said Coach Mahoney.

“I just hope that people they remember me that I was a good leader and I left my heart out on that field for them.”

