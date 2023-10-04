St. James outside learning center gets new look

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - An idea that started from a teacher bringing students to the outdoors 50 years ago continues to grow.

“We’re going to be looking at going past several of the ponds, this area, meadowlark prairies outdoor lab is 18 acres of nature area. It’s 3 ecosystems which is prairies, ponds and woods.”

Generations of St James residents remember walking through weeds and tall grasses to explore the outdoors.

“As a student, I grew up in Saint James, and so, you know, I remember us coming out here. As a class and it’s. Transformed since then.”

Now, they can share the improved location with the upcoming generations.

“To be able to come here as an adult Is cool to bring my kids out here is pretty exciting. As well and so. They had this vision and they’ve created it. They’ve created it, they have achieved what they were aiming for, I think. And so it’s so beautiful to have this resource in our community for it to be accessible to both students and just the general public as well. It’s awesome.”

After a year and a half ago and about $20,000 dollars in improvements, the Meadowlarks Prairies Outdoor Lab has a trail system, benches, and locations for students to learn more about native Minnesota plants.

“So recently this past year, we started up the Pollinator Ambassador program with through our four each organization. And that’s for our older youth. So they’re 7th. Grade and up. One of the things we were really focused on is having them do a service project around pollinators and I was very lucky to run into Maggie and we got to talking and she’s connected with the soil and water.”

One of the most meaningful parts of the park is its new sign, yet the original can be found inside the outdoor lab.

“We didn’t throw it. We put it inside the shelter that was built by the JC’s back 45 years ago. And then we spent a lot of money having this created for us, so this was this is our first pride and joy.”

The outdoor lab is inviting visitors this weekend to celebrate their new look and 50 years.

It’s located in St James on 733rd Ave.

