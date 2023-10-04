State legislature visits project sites for new bonding bill

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Members of the state legislature are spending this week visiting project sites around Minnesota in hopes of gaining information to put together a new bonding bill.

Thursday will see lawmakers visiting a number of local areas such as Fairmont, Blue Earth, Lewisville, Lake Crystal, North Mankato and New Ulm among others, and lawmakers say that the bonding tour is an important opportunity to get a closer look at the projects whose funding will be voted on in the coming months.

“It’s really cool to go around and see the different projects. We were in New Auburn yesterday, population 411. We toured the biggest cities and everywhere in between, and to see what that community thinks is a priority for them and how borrowing money on behalf of the state and giving it to them can help. It’s a pleasure,” said Sen. Nick Frentz.

For supporters of the projects, the tour is an opportunity to showcase their ideas to get funding, funding that goes a long way in getting the projects off the ground.

The Lake Crystal Rec Center has been fundraising for an expansion project for several years now, and the project is about one third funded.

Project leaders say that receiving half of the necessary funds through a bond would allow them to put shovels in the ground almost immediately.

“When you look at this facility like this you think ‘how does a city like Lake Crystal have a facility like this, a city of 2500 people, and you know it wouldn’t have been built without the help of the state at the time, and this bond funding that we’re asking for as well, that’s going to be essential for us to take that next step,” Bryan Yunkers said.

