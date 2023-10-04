From summertime to sweater time

Welcome to fall! Summertime in October has come to a quick end, thanks to a cold front that moved across the region last night. The rest of the week, the weekend and most of next week will be mostly dry with seasonal temperatures in the 60s. The one exception will be this Friday and Saturday. A secondary cold front will bring a reinforcing shot of cold, Canadian air that will drop high temps into the low to mid 50s. Friday will also be breezy with a few scattered showers. After that, a long, pleasant stretch of lovely fall harvest weather.

The rest of this afternoon will be partly to mostly cloudy and a bit breezy with highs in the mid 60s. Thursday will be mostly sunny, breezy and slightly cooler with highs in the low to mid 60s.

As I mentioned, a second cold front will move across the region on Thursday, bringing a shot of even colder air that will knock high temps into the low to mid 50s on Friday and Saturday. In addition to the cold, Friday will be mostly cloudy and windy with scattered showers. Sunshine will return on Saturday.

We will be watching overnight low temperatures closely this weekend. As of now, it looks as though we will drop into the upper 30s on Saturday morning with mid 30s possible on Sunday morning. Some patchy frost will be possible on Sunday morning, especially along and north of US Highway 212. While we’re not expecting a hard freeze or anything close to that, if you have any sensitive plants, you may want to take precautions just to be safe.

Sunday will be the nicest day of the weekend with sunshine and high temps in the low 60s. That trend will continue through most of next week with temperatures gradually warming into the upper 60s by mid to late week. We are keeping an eye on a potential system that could bring some rain by late next week, but it’s way too early to get specific with what’s going to happen there. Stay with us; the weather team will have updates as we get closer.

