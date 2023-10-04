Your Photos
Twins break 18 game playoff losing streak

By Haley McCormick
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:15 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Twins broke their 18 game losing streak with a 3-1 win over the Toronto Blue Jays Tuesday night.

The Twins last play off win before tonight was in 2004. Royce Lewis’ 2 home runs came up big for the team.

Minnesota plays next tomorrow at 3:30 for game two. If the Twins win tomorrow they will advance to The American League Divisional Series.

