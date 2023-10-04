Twins break 18 game playoff losing streak

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Twins broke their 18 game losing streak with a 3-1 win over the Toronto Blue Jays Tuesday night.

The Twins last play off win before tonight was in 2004. Royce Lewis’ 2 home runs came up big for the team.

Minnesota plays next tomorrow at 3:30 for game two. If the Twins win tomorrow they will advance to The American League Divisional Series.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.