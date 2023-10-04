Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Uber Will Now Return Packages To UPS, FedEx, Post Office For $5 Fee

Users will be able to track their packages in real time in the Uber app, and the courier will...
Users will be able to track their packages in real time in the Uber app, and the courier will send a visual confirmation or photo of the receipt when the drop-off is completed, the company said.(Uber)
By KEYC News Now Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO, Cali. (TMX) - Uber on Wednesday announced the addition of a new service, allowing users to have a courier pick up packages and return them to post offices, UPS stores or FedEx stores.

Uber, a ride-hailing app that expanded into delivery services, launched Uber Connect three years ago, allowing users to send items, documents and packages with Uber couriers for same-day deliveries in town.

Now, Uber Connect will allow users to return shipped packages with an Uber courier. The “Return a Package” feature will have a courier retrieve up to five prepaid and sealed packages, and drop them off at a local post office, UPS, or FedEx.

Users will be able to track their packages in real time in the Uber app, and the courier will send a visual confirmation or photo of the receipt when the drop-off is completed, the company said.

Packages can be returned for a $5 flat fee, or $3 for Uber One members. The service is available starting Wednesday in the Uber and Uber Eats apps, in nearly 5,000 cities nationwide.

Uber introduced the feature after research from the National Retail Federation indicated that 79% of consumers under age 30 find mail returns “somewhat or very annoying.”

“With the busy holiday shopping and gifting season fast approaching, we know returns are inevitable – whether it’s the wrong size, the wrong color, or the wrong gift idea entirely,” the company said in a statement. “Now, Uber can help you get your return en route — saving you time, effort and most importantly, getting you one step closer to a refund.”

Though designed for returns, users can also have a courier mail new, sealed packages with prepaid shipping labels.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Walz appoints state’s first Office of Cannabis Management Director
Minnesota’s first Office of Cannabis Management director out one day after being named to post
Fatal Crash generic image
2 killed in one vehicle crash near Winnebago
Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car
Alumacraft announced the layoff of 68 employees at its St. Peter facility. Alumacraft has been...
Alumacraft announces layoffs at St. Peter facility
Originally anticipated to open in mid-October, officials now expect Highway 14 to open to...
Highway 14 expansion opening between Nicollet and New Ulm delayed

Latest News

FILE - The iPhone 15 phones are shown during an announcement of new products on the Apple...
Apple releases fix for issue causing the iPhone 15 to run ‘warmer than expected’
Duane "Keffe D" Davis is led into the courtroom at the Regional Justice Center on Wednesday,...
Suspect charged in rapper Tupac Shakur’s fatal shooting makes first court appearance in Las Vegas
A heavy police presence is seen along Maple Street in Holyoke, Massachusetts, on Wednesday.
Multiple victims reported in Massachusetts shooting
Cooler, more fall-like weather is in the forecast through the weekend and most of next week.
Meteorologist Shawn Cable's Wednesday Weather
Defendant Matthew Collins looks on while the state gives opening statements during the trial of...
Prosecutors focus on video evidence in trial of Washington officers charged in Manny Ellis’ death