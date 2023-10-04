Uber Will Now Return Packages To UPS, FedEx, Post Office For $5 Fee

SAN FRANCISCO, Cali. (TMX) - Uber on Wednesday announced the addition of a new service, allowing users to have a courier pick up packages and return them to post offices, UPS stores or FedEx stores.

Uber, a ride-hailing app that expanded into delivery services, launched Uber Connect three years ago, allowing users to send items, documents and packages with Uber couriers for same-day deliveries in town.

Now, Uber Connect will allow users to return shipped packages with an Uber courier. The “Return a Package” feature will have a courier retrieve up to five prepaid and sealed packages, and drop them off at a local post office, UPS, or FedEx.

Users will be able to track their packages in real time in the Uber app, and the courier will send a visual confirmation or photo of the receipt when the drop-off is completed, the company said.

Packages can be returned for a $5 flat fee, or $3 for Uber One members. The service is available starting Wednesday in the Uber and Uber Eats apps, in nearly 5,000 cities nationwide.

Uber introduced the feature after research from the National Retail Federation indicated that 79% of consumers under age 30 find mail returns “somewhat or very annoying.”

“With the busy holiday shopping and gifting season fast approaching, we know returns are inevitable – whether it’s the wrong size, the wrong color, or the wrong gift idea entirely,” the company said in a statement. “Now, Uber can help you get your return en route — saving you time, effort and most importantly, getting you one step closer to a refund.”

Though designed for returns, users can also have a courier mail new, sealed packages with prepaid shipping labels.

