A chilly start to the weekend; pleasant fall weather to follow

Grab your fall jacket, sweaters and all that stuff because it is going to stay windy and get quite a bit colder. Another cold front will move through today, bringing high temps down another 10 to 15 degrees for the weekend. Friday will be blustery with off and on showers and a high around 50 degrees. Saturday will be sunny and less windy but still cool with high temps in the low to mid 50s. After Saturday, we will head into an extended stretch of pleasant fall weather. Most of next week will be sunny with highs in the 60s.

The rest of this afternoon will be partly cloudy and breezy with highs in the low 60s. Winds will be from the west at 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Our second cold front of the week will blast through later today, bringing scattered showers, more wind and cooler highs in the upper 40s to low 50s for Friday. The clouds and showers will move out by Saturday, but the cold air will stick around with highs only reaching the low to mid 50s on Saturday afternoon.

We will be keeping an eye on the potential for frost. Frost will be most likely across far western Minnesota and in locations along and north of US Highway 212. As of right now, it looks as though morning temps will drop into the mid to upper 30s in the Mankato area on both Saturday and Sunday morning. This could change, so stay tuned. As always, if you have any plans that are particularly sensitive, drag them into the garage or cover them just to be safe.

Sunday will be the nicest day of the weekend with sunshine and highs in the upper 50s. Pleasant, harvest weather will be the trend through most of next week as high pressure builds in from the west. We are keeping an eye on the possibility of a system that could bring some rain by late next week. It’s still way too early to get specific, but the weather team will have updates as we get closer.

