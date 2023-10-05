Your Photos
City, Planning Commission of Le Sueur to host annual Future of the City Forum

The City of Le Sueur and Le Sueur Planning Commission are taking their annual look at the future, in the hopes that community members will come along for the journey.(City of Le Sueur)
By Hal Senal
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LE SUEUR, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of Le Sueur and Le Sueur Planning Commission are taking their annual look at the future, in the hope that community members will take come along for the journey.

The city and planning Commission will host the annual Future of the City Forum on Sat., Oct. 14 at the Le Sueur Henderson Middle/High School.

This event will coincide with Le Sueur’s 2040 Comprehensive Plan, a document that aims to guide the City of Le Sueur to the future.

Results from the 2023 community survey will be discussed and a brief overview of the Comprehensive Plan.

Breakout sessions, presented by City staff and subject matter experts, will follow, in which community members will be encouraged to take part and share feedback about Le Sueur’s future.

The event will take place from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.

