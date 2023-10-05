Crisp fall days have arrived

Another cool, fall-like day today as our cooling trend continues this week.

Temperatures will reach the 60s this afternoon, with more sunshine expected than yesterday. Lows will reach the low 50s tonight as we head into a cooler than normal weekend. Breezy conditions also continue, with sustained winds around 10-15mph expected. Gusts of wind could be more than 30mph.

Tomorrow, scattered showers will enter the region starting in the morning, remaining scattered throughout the day. A few rumbles of thunder are possible, but we aren’t expecting widespread thunderstorms, certainly not strong or severe. Rainfall totals are not impressive either, with most places receiving under a tenth of an inch.

The rest of the weekend looks to be cooler and drier, with temperatures topping out in the low 50s. Overnight lows could reach the upper 30s, so areas of frost are possible Saturday and Sunday mornings. Next week, temperatures will rise slightly back to near average for this season. Our next rain chances could be towards the end of next week.

