Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Crisp fall days have arrived

Emily Merz's Thursday Forecast 10/05/23
By Emily Merz
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 7:51 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Another cool, fall-like day today as our cooling trend continues this week.

Temperatures will reach the 60s this afternoon, with more sunshine expected than yesterday. Lows will reach the low 50s tonight as we head into a cooler than normal weekend. Breezy conditions also continue, with sustained winds around 10-15mph expected. Gusts of wind could be more than 30mph.

Tomorrow, scattered showers will enter the region starting in the morning, remaining scattered throughout the day. A few rumbles of thunder are possible, but we aren’t expecting widespread thunderstorms, certainly not strong or severe. Rainfall totals are not impressive either, with most places receiving under a tenth of an inch.

The rest of the weekend looks to be cooler and drier, with temperatures topping out in the low 50s. Overnight lows could reach the upper 30s, so areas of frost are possible Saturday and Sunday mornings. Next week, temperatures will rise slightly back to near average for this season. Our next rain chances could be towards the end of next week.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Walz appoints state’s first Office of Cannabis Management Director
Minnesota’s first Office of Cannabis Management director out one day after being named to post
Fatal Crash generic image
2 killed in one vehicle crash near Winnebago
Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car
Alumacraft announced the layoff of 68 employees at its St. Peter facility. Alumacraft has been...
Alumacraft announces layoffs at St. Peter facility
Originally anticipated to open in mid-October, officials now expect Highway 14 to open to...
Highway 14 expansion opening between Nicollet and New Ulm delayed

Latest News

Emily Merz's Thursday Forecast 10/05/23
Emily Merz's Thursday Forecast 10/05/23
KEYC Weather
From summertime to sweater time
Cooler, more fall-like weather is in the forecast through the weekend and most of next week.
Meteorologist Shawn Cable's Wednesday Weather
Emily Merz's Wednesday Forecast 10/4/23
Cooler temperatures are here