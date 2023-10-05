Your Photos
Documents: 17-year-old in Rock Valley, IA accused of causing traumatic brain injury to small child

By KTIV Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCK VALLEY, Iowa (KIWA) - A teen in Northwest Iowa is facing multiple child endangerment charges.

KIWA reports a 17-year-old in Rock Valley is accused of causing a traumatic brain injury to a child under the age of one. According to a criminal complaint obtained by KIWA, the teen is charged with three counts of child endangerment - bodily injury, and one count of child endangerment - multiple acts. If convicted, the teen could face up to 25 years in prison.

In the criminal complaint, an officer states the teen “engaged in a course of conduct including three or more acts of child endangerment within a 12-month period against a child under one year of age.”

The complaint goes on to say the teen “knowingly acted in a manner that created a substantial risk to the child’s physical, mental, or emotional health or safety and/or willfully deprived the child of necessary health care that substantially harmed the child’s physical, mental, or emotional health.”

Authorities allege the teen was responsible for an injury that led to the child having to get emergency brain surgery. The teen allegedly dropped the child on their head and on another occasion had left the child on a piece of furniture where they fell and began seizing. Authorities say first responders were called to help the seizing child but the teen reportedly did not tell EMTs that the child had fallen beforehand.

The teen was arrested sometime last week and had their bond set at $100,000. They were released the same day as the arrest.

The teen has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 10.

