EMS helicopter lands on LSH High School for EMR training

Le Sueur Henderson high school was paid a visit by a Life Link EMS helicopter as part of the school’s EMR class Thursday.
By Aaron Stuve
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - ”It’s cooler than whatever we were going to learn in Chemistry.”

This is the third year that the class was visited by the chopper, and the teacher says that these live visits and demonstrations are a vital part of training the next generation of first responders.

“I think EMR and EMS and first responders, hands on. That’s how you learn. And I think it’s huge in how students can, they’re trying to figure out what they want to do for their future, and by having these types of experiences they can figure out what they want to do,” said Jennifer Hovick.

The visit was originally scheduled for Monday, before the crew was called to a real emergency during their flight over.

Students got to meet the crew, see equipment demonstrations, ask questions about the crew and the job and even take a seat in the chopper.

Involved students say that the experience has given them a better grasp on how first responders operate, and that they credit their teacher for keeping their interests alive.

“She makes them fun, entertaining and like makes you want to come to school, unlike your other classes where you just have to sit through a boring lecture or they don’t even lecture and just give you assignments it’s really fun to have hand-on experiences and just be able to have fun learning,” said Johanna Kruse-Geifer.

