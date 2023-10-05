Harlem Globetrotters return to NBC for new season

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The world-famous Harlem Globetrotters return to broadcast network television this weekend for season two of their show Harlem Globetrotters: Play it Forward.

Ryan had the opportunity to chat with Cherelle “Torch” George and Chandler “Bulldog” Mack about what they’re excited to showcase both on the show and their upcoming tour.

The 30-minute weekly series returns on October 7 on NBC’s The More You Know programming block.

