Harlem Globetrotters return to NBC for new season

Harlem Globetrotters
Harlem Globetrotters(Harlem Globetrotters/Hearst Media Production Group)
By Ryan Haff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The world-famous Harlem Globetrotters return to broadcast network television this weekend for season two of their show Harlem Globetrotters: Play it Forward.

Ryan had the opportunity to chat with Cherelle “Torch” George and Chandler “Bulldog” Mack about what they’re excited to showcase both on the show and their upcoming tour.

The 30-minute weekly series returns on October 7 on NBC’s The More You Know programming block.

For more information on the show, click here.

If you’re interested in finding the Globetrotters on tour, click here.

