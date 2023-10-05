Kato Engineering to build America’s newest aircraft carrier

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Just along HWY 14 in North Mankato, Kato Engineer is working on one of their biggest projects: An energy storage system for the US Navy’s newest Ford-Class aircraft carrier, the U.S.S. Doris Miller.

“Our motor generators create the pulse power that’s required to launch the aircraft off the aircraft carrier. And just to put that into some perspective, that pulse power, when they did some testing is enough to launch a Volkswagen from here to Saint Peter,” said Jim Twardowski.

This is their 4th time working with the defense department.

“There’s a lot of pride that goes in with building equipment that is really critical to protecting the United States,” said Twardowski.

But it’s the first time they’ve received the title of prime contractor.

“We’re engaged now with our subcontractors, and we have some really significant partners in these placing orders with them lining up the schedules, lining up inspection points and all the things that are required to do a Navy project of this magnitude, so work has begun,” said Twardowski.

Which means growth for the manufacturer and community.

Currently they have 58 open job positions.

“We also draw on the Community as some of our key suppliers for various components and anytime we get a program of this size, it means jobs not only for Kato engineering, but it means jobs for the community as well,” Twardowski said.

The contract has an approximate value of $90 Million.

