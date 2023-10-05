Lucasfilm asks judge to dismiss Frost River lawsuit

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A major Hollywood production company is asking a judge to dismiss a Duluth company’s lawsuit against them.

Frost River Trading sued Lucasfilm back in July alleging one of the outdoor supply company’s bags apparently appeared in a promotion for the latest Indiana Jones movie.

Frost River officials said fans spotted their bag, called the Geologist Pack, in the Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny movie.

The lawsuit alleges Lucasfilm removed Frost River’s logo from one of its bags that also appeared in a promotional campaign with one of Frost River’s competitors, Filson.

Frost River leaders claim that could lead to confusion among customers.

However, Lucas Film denies those claims.

Now, in court documents recently filed, the production company is asking a judge to dismiss the lawsuit.

A judge is expected to weigh in during a hearing on October 26.

