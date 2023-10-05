Your Photos
Lucasfilm asks judge to dismiss Frost River lawsuit

Frost River Trading is attempting to sue major film company Lucasfilms.
Frost River Trading is attempting to sue major film company Lucasfilms.
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A major Hollywood production company is asking a judge to dismiss a Duluth company’s lawsuit against them.

Frost River Trading sued Lucasfilm back in July alleging one of the outdoor supply company’s bags apparently appeared in a promotion for the latest Indiana Jones movie.

Frost River officials said fans spotted their bag, called the Geologist Pack, in the Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny movie.

RELATED: ‘This isn’t right:’ Frost River owner confident Lucasfilm misused product, sues company

A local company is suing a big filmmaker, after they claim one of their bags appeared in the...
A local company is suing a big filmmaker, after they claim one of their bags appeared in the new Indiana Jones film.

The lawsuit alleges Lucasfilm removed Frost River’s logo from one of its bags that also appeared in a promotional campaign with one of Frost River’s competitors, Filson.

Frost River leaders claim that could lead to confusion among customers.

However, Lucas Film denies those claims.

Now, in court documents recently filed, the production company is asking a judge to dismiss the lawsuit.

A judge is expected to weigh in during a hearing on October 26.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

