Maverick Insider: MSU football gears up for homecoming

MSU is 5-0 on the year.
MSU is 5-0 on the year.(KEYC)
By Rob Clark and Ali Reed
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The Minnesota State football team hits the field for a homecoming match-up against MSU Moorhead this weekend.

The Mavericks are 5-0 coming into the game.

Sports Director Rob Clark catches up with Jacob Daulton and head coach Todd Hoffner.

