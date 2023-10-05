The Minnesota Twins sweep the Toronto Blue Jays in Wild Card Series

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Twins defeated the the Toronto Blue Jays 2-0 Wednesday evening to win the Wild Card Series.

The Twins took care of business in the first two games against the Blue Jays. This was the Twins first playoff series win since 2002.

Now, the team is off to Houston to take on the Houston Astros for the American League Divisional Series. The first game is set for Saturday, October 7th and the time is still TBD.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.