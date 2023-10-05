Your Photos
New contract to address Eagle Lake policing shortage proposed

The city used to have just three active officers, but two left for other opportunities, leaving only the town’s police chief to operate the entire department.
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
EAGLE LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) - As it deals with an ongoing officer shortage, the City of Eagle Lake is moving forward with a plan to contract services with Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office.

In July of 2023, the city entered a temporary contract with the county to provide policing services after its department was left short-handed.

City Administrator Jennifer Bromeland says in an update that Eagle Lake City Council approved a new contract with the county, which would go into effect Jan. 1, 2024, if approved.

The proposed contract would utilize Blue Earth County deputies to patrol 18-20 hours a day on weekdays and 12 hours a day on weekends.

Bromeland says the new contract would provide a lieutenant and two deputies to specifically serve Eagle Lake.

The proposed contract will be before the Blue Earth County Board of Commissioners on Oct. 10.

