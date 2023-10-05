New contract to address Eagle Lake policing shortage proposed

EAGLE LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) - As it deals with an ongoing officer shortage, the City of Eagle Lake is moving forward with a plan to contract services with Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office.

In July of 2023, the city entered a temporary contract with the county to provide policing services after its department was left short-handed.

City Administrator Jennifer Bromeland says in an update that Eagle Lake City Council approved a new contract with the county, which would go into effect Jan. 1, 2024, if approved.

The proposed contract would utilize Blue Earth County deputies to patrol 18-20 hours a day on weekdays and 12 hours a day on weekends.

Bromeland says the new contract would provide a lieutenant and two deputies to specifically serve Eagle Lake.

The proposed contract will be before the Blue Earth County Board of Commissioners on Oct. 10.

