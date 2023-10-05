Your Photos
One of the last vertical woolen mills in America

Signe Swenson is in to talk about what the company has to offer.
By KEYC News Now Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Not many woolen mills still exist in the United States. One of the few that does is Faribault Mill. Signe Swenson is in to talk about what the company has to offer.

Every Friday and Saturday, visitors are able to tour the mill. You can check out their website for more information at https://www.faribaultmill.com/

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

