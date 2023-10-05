One of the last vertical woolen mills in America

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Not many woolen mills still exist in the United States. One of the few that does is Faribault Mill. Signe Swenson is in to talk about what the company has to offer.

Every Friday and Saturday, visitors are able to tour the mill. You can check out their website for more information at https://www.faribaultmill.com/

