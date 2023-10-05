Seneca Farms’ workers speak out after coworker dies

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Around 3:30 in the morning, multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the incident at Seneca Farms in Montgomery.

Police say that an employee was trapped by a fallen item in a warehouse.

And later died from injuries suffered in the incident.

On Thursday, workers stand outside of Seneca Farms demanding justice for the employee’s life that they lost.

“Boxes have been falling for the past ten days now. And they still had the audacity to send people in to shovel. They risked more lives than they possibly could. They know that these boxes were falling. We’re not having that. We’re done.”

Employees shared this video with us. While it’s *not video of the incident, workers say what happened is similar to what you’re seeing now. They say one of those falling boxes weighs up to 1,500 pounds.

And one employee from Thursday morning says he witnessed his coworker be crushed to death.

“Since 9 at night, we’ve had boxes falling. There was already a risk because there was visuals that the boxes were falling. Even like that, they still sent people in.”

Employees say that management held a one-minute meeting about the employee’s death and immediately expected people to continue working.

“They just want to wipe their hands with what happened- they want to clean the blood off the floor, literally- and they want us to go in and continue working. And we’re not going to have that. How is it that we lost someone? Why did we have to lose someone?”

The group of employees says they are waiting to hear from management about whether or not they will work on Friday.

“You know how many faces I’ve seen crying there? I was one of them. Because someone died. We can’t have that. We can’t have someone dying and then going in the next day because then where’s the respect to that person or that person’s family. We’re not animals. We’re humans.”

Minnesota OSHA Compliance is investigating the incident at Seneca Foods.

We reached out to Seneca Foods for a statement, and we’re still waiting for a response.

The name of the worker who died is being withheld pending family notification.

The incident remains under investigation with more details expected to be released from police.

