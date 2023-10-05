Seneca Food workplace death under investigation

MONTGOMERY, Minn. (KEYC) - An employee at the Seneca foods plant in Montgomery died while working early this morning.

According to the Montgomery Police Department, the call came in around 3:30 a.m. for the report of an employee who was trapped by a fallen item in a warehouse.

The employee died of their injuries suffered in the incident.

The name of the worker who died is being withheld pending family notification.

The incident remains under investigation with more details expected to be released.

