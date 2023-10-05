Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Seneca Food workplace death under investigation

According to the Montgomery Police Dept., the call came in around 3:30 a.m. for the report of...
According to the Montgomery Police Dept., the call came in around 3:30 a.m. for the report of an employee who was trapped by a fallen item in a warehouse.(Maddie Paul)
By KEYC News Now Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Minn. (KEYC) - An employee at the Seneca foods plant in Montgomery died while working early this morning.

According to the Montgomery Police Department, the call came in around 3:30 a.m. for the report of an employee who was trapped by a fallen item in a warehouse.

The employee died of their injuries suffered in the incident.

The name of the worker who died is being withheld pending family notification.

The incident remains under investigation with more details expected to be released.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Walz appoints state’s first Office of Cannabis Management Director
Minnesota’s first Office of Cannabis Management director out one day after being named to post
Fatal Crash generic image
2 killed in one vehicle crash near Winnebago
Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car
Alumacraft announced the layoff of 68 employees at its St. Peter facility. Alumacraft has been...
Alumacraft announces layoffs at St. Peter facility
Originally anticipated to open in mid-October, officials now expect Highway 14 to open to...
Highway 14 expansion opening between Nicollet and New Ulm delayed

Latest News

KEYC News Now at Noon Recording
KEYC News Now at Noon VOD
The city used to have just three active officers, but two left for other opportunities, leaving...
New contract to address Eagle Lake policing shortage proposed
The City of Le Sueur and Le Sueur Planning Commission are taking their annual look at the...
City, Planning Commission of Le Sueur to host annual Future of the City Forum
Woman charged after allegedly abandoning her child on the side of I-29
Woman charged after allegedly abandoning her child on the side of I-29