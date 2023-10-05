Your Photos
Two local organizations come together in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

By Kyla Jackson
By Kyla Jackson
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s not everyday you see a semi wrapped in pink and white, all for Breast Cancer Awareness month. It says “B the Light and never give up hope,” complete with pink boxing gloves and inspirational phrases. Since 2017, J and R Schugel Trucking Company has partnered with local organizations looking to get their messages out on the road.

“To see those words on this truck is an absolutely surreal dream come true. Very grateful to Jay and our struggle for partnering with us to to personalize this truck this way,” said Amber Melby.

B the Light Organization started in 2016 after the founder, Amber Melby went through breast cancer herself. The name of the organization is inspired by her aunt b who passed away from meta static breast cancer five years ago.

“Breast cancer really affects and impacts a lot of people. So knowing that there’s a local organization out there to support. And not only are are women in trucking, but mothers, daughters, cousins is really important to us,” said Courtney Antonsen.

According to Mayo Clinic Health System, over 200,000 women and also men nationwide can get diagnosed with breast cancer and about 42,000 people die each year from the disease.

“So early detection is definitely the key. We know, you know, about one in eight women is going to get breast cancer. In her lifetime, and so starting those mammograms and keeping up with them is definitely the best way to stay ahead,” said Chatura Alur.

