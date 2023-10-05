Your Photos
Woman faces charges after allegedly abandoning her child on the side of I-29

By Jourden Redmond
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Grand Forks woman faces charges after she allegedly abandoned her 4-year-old child on the side of I-29.

37-year-old Ashley Marie Johnson of Grand Forks has been charged with abandonment of a child, neglect of a child, and reckless endangerment.

According to court documents, police in Walsh County were called just before 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 3, for a report of a very young child in their pajamas on the side of I-29 near the 63rd St. overpass.

Court documents say the child stated that her mother had dropped her off. The child also said there was another child in the car but she was the only one told to get out.

According to police, about an hour later, a relative of Johnson’s called police saying Johnson had “messed up and left her child on the side of the interstate.” The caller said Johnson left earlier that day after being told they couldn’t stay at the house and returned hours later with only one child.

According to police during an interview with Johnson, she admitted to wanting to keep her other child safe and knowingly left the other child on the interstate and told the child to stay in the grass away from cars.

The North East Human Service Zone took custody of the young child and a relative confirmed they will be taking care of the other child.

According to documents, there have been other investigations related to Johnson about leaving the child at home alone while dropping others off at school.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

