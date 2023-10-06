Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

1 elk causes 3 separate crashes on interstate in Colorado

An elk was killed and its body hit two more times by vehicles on a Colorado interstate on Friday.
An elk was killed and its body hit two more times by vehicles on a Colorado interstate on Friday.(CDOT)
By Tony Keith and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS ANIMAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - A series of crashes involving an elk closed southbound I-25 south of Colorado City on Friday.

According to the Colorado State Patrol, the first crash was reported at 6:25 a.m. at mile marker 59 between Colorado City and Walsenburg when a vehicle hit an elk. The people involved in the first crash are expected to be OK.

The second crash happened at 6:30 a.m. when another vehicle hit the corpse of the elk. The second vehicle rolled, and one person had to be taken to the hospital by helicopter. The status of that person was not available.

The third crash, also involving the corpse of the elk, happened at about 6:45 a.m. The driver was able to leave the scene uninjured.

The highway was closed for a period of time but has since reopened.

Copyright 2023 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Walz appoints state’s first Office of Cannabis Management Director
Minnesota’s first Office of Cannabis Management director out one day after being named to post
Fatal Crash generic image
2 killed in one vehicle crash near Winnebago
Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car
Alumacraft announced the layoff of 68 employees at its St. Peter facility. Alumacraft has been...
Alumacraft announces layoffs at St. Peter facility
Originally anticipated to open in mid-October, officials now expect Highway 14 to open to...
Highway 14 expansion opening between Nicollet and New Ulm delayed

Latest News

A FedEx driver makes deliveries in Palatine, Ill., Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. On Friday, the...
LIVE: Biden gives remarks after US employers added a surprisingly strong 336,000 jobs in September
FILE - Prominent Iranian human rights activist Narges Mohammadi, center, sits next to Iranian...
Narges Mohammadi wins the Nobel Peace Prize for fighting the oppression of women in Iran
Highway 19 near Henderson will be closing for repairs starting this month.
Highway 19 near Henderson re-opens to traffic
FILE - Hopi children dance in front of City Hall on Indigenous Peoples Day, Oct. 10, 2022, in...
What is Indigenous Peoples Day? A day of celebration, protest and reclaiming history