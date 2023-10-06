2 dead, 1 injured following shooting in northeast Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 8:21 p.m., Cedar Rapids Police responded to the 3900 block of Sherman Street for a report of shots fired.

Responders arrived to find three adult males suffering from numerous gunshot wounds. Two of the subjects were found to be deceased from their injuries.

The third subject was transported to a nearby hospital for medical care for severe injuries.

This incident is under investigation.

