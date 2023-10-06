Your Photos
2 dead, 1 injured following shooting in northeast Cedar Rapids

Police Presence following shooting in 3900 block of Sherman Street
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 8:21 p.m., Cedar Rapids Police responded to the 3900 block of Sherman Street for a report of shots fired.

Responders arrived to find three adult males suffering from numerous gunshot wounds. Two of the subjects were found to be deceased from their injuries.

The third subject was transported to a nearby hospital for medical care for severe injuries.

This incident is under investigation.

