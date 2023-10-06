Check out Carnegie’s newest exhibit

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - From paintings, to sculptures, to textiles and more. You’ll see the work of 58 regional artists in this juried exhibition. It’s truly an example of just how talented our region is.

An opening reception takes place tonight at the Carnegie Art Center from 5 to 6 p.m. featuring a presentation of awards and live music. The juried exhibit is open through Oct. 21.

