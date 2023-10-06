Construction worker hit by car on I-35, driver arrested

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A man has been arrested after a construction worker was hit on I-35 on Friday.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a GMC Acadia was traveling north on I-35 near Hinckley around noon when it hit a construction worker.

The vehicle continued driving and was stopped by authorities outside of Moose Lake. A 64-year-old man from Edina was then taken into custody.

The worker, a 27-year-old man from Duluth, was taken to the hospital in Sandstone. His injuries are not life-threatening.

According to the State Patrol, alcohol was a factor in the crash.

No charges have been filed as of this time.

