Fatal car crash closes portion of Martin Road

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A fatal car crash in Duluth has resulted in a portion of Martin Road closing.

On Friday morning, a minivan and flatbed tow truck collided near 3747 Martin Road between Duluth and Rice Lake.

The crash resulted in one fatality, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office..

Martin Road between Eagle Lake Road and Woodland Ave. is temporarily closed while crews respond to the scene.

No word on any other injuries or what caused the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back later for additional updates.

