Highway 19 near Henderson re-opens to traffic

HENDERSON, Minn. (KEYC) - Construction to repair Spring flooding erosion on Highway 19 near Henderson has wrapped earlier than expected.

MNDOT crews had been working on the portion of the highway east of Henderson since September 25th.

Staff says the repairs were necessary to prepare for the upcoming two-year Highway 93 raising project starting next year.

Drivers can now freely use Highway 19 east of Henderson several weeks earlier than the original projection of late October.

