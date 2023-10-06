Less wind, more sun: Slow warming this weekend

The cold is going to hang around for another day, but the wind will die down and the sun will come out on Saturday. We’re also watching the potential for patchy frost on Saturday morning. While frost isn’t a huge concern for the Mankato/North Mankato area, there will likely be some frost across the western portion of our KEYC News Now coverage area. A frost advisory is in effect for locations along and west of MN Highway 15 tonight into Saturday morning. After a brief warm-up and a pleasant day Sunday, another cold front will sweep through, knocking high temperatures back into the 50s on Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will rebound a bit by mid to late next week, but we are watching another system that could bring scattered showers by Thursday or Friday.

The rest of this afternoon will be windy and cold with gradual clearing through late afternoon. Highs will only reach the low 50s with northwesterly wind gusts to 35 mph. Gusts to 45 mph will be possible across southwestern Minnesota and northwestern Iowa.

Tonight will be a frosty night for locations along and west of MN Highway 15 where a frost advisory has been issued for late tonight into Saturday morning. A freeze warning is in effect for far southwestern Minnesota. While there is no frost advisory for the Mankato/North Mankato area, it is still going to get cold. Temperatures will drop into the mid 30s by daybreak Saturday, but depending on the wind and cloud cover, it’s definitely possible to get a couple of degrees cooler. If you have any plants that are particularly sensitive, you may want to take precautions just to be safe.

Saturday will still be chilly, but it’ll be better because the wind will die down and the sun will come out. Highs will stay in the mid 50s Saturday afternoon. Sunday will be the best day of the weekend with sunshine and highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Another cold front will knock temperatures back a bit early next week. Monday and Tuesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Temperatures will climb slightly by mid to late week with a few scattered showers possible by Thursday into Friday.

