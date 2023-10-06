Mankato East holds 17th Hall of Fame induction

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato east held their 17th hall of fame induction ceremony this afternoon.

The cougars honored four athletes and two community members.

The new members are Coley (Ries) Welter, E.J. (Scharmer) Lee, Chris Ward, Jeff Mathews, Jeff Dahline, and Lee Masters. The six each played their part in starring for the cougars and now will be forever enshrined in school history.

Here’s what one of the east legends had to say about the special designation.

“Pretty wild to think I’m at the point where you can be inducted into the hall of fame as a young girl watching these hall of fames happen. My older cousin Ty was inducted when I was in high school so to see that come full circle and now being the one being inducted is a really cool honor and I’m grateful for East” said Coley (Ries) Welter.

the Mankato east hall of fame members get a life time pass to all Mankato East activities.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.