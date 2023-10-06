Your Photos
Minnesota United FC dismiss Adrian Heath, only coach in team history since 2017

Minnesota United FC dismissed Adrian Heath, their only coach since starting Major League Soccer play in 2017.(MLS/MGN)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minnesota (AP) — Minnesota United FC dismissed Adrian Heath, their only coach since starting Major League Soccer play in 2017.

The team announced the move Friday, thanking Heath for his nearly seven seasons leading the club. CEO Shari Ballard said in a statement, “we believe that the time is right to move in a new direction.”

The Loons are 9-12-11 and in 12th place in the Western Conference.

Assistant coach Sean McCauley will serve as interim coach the rest of the season. Minnesota plays the LA Galaxy on Saturday before finishing the regular season at home against Sporting KC on Oct. 21.

Heath was hired in November 2016 before the team's inaugural season the next year. He led Minnesota United FC to their first of four MLS Cup Playoff appearances in 2019. Heath went 91-101-56 during his tenure.

Minnesota United also relieved Mark Watson, a former assistant coach who became technical director after the 2019 season.

Heath is the eighth MLS head coach dismissed this season.

—-

AP MLS: https://apnews.com/hub/major-league-soccer

