Our first taste of colder weather

Emily Merz's Friday Forecast 10/06/23
By Emily Merz
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 7:49 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Blustery, chilly conditions this weekend as we get our first taste of cold weather this season.

Temperatures will reach the 50s today, which is likely to be the chilliest day out of this forecast period. Lows tonight will be in the 30s, ranging from the upper 30s for our more eastern and central counties, to the lower 30s for the western ones. There is a frost advisory in place for our western counties for tonight through Saturday morning. Frost is also possible through this weekend and into the start of next week, particularly in the early mornings.

We’re watching scattered showers throughout the day today, with the most widespread rain in the morning. A few rumbles of thunder are possible, but we aren’t expecting widespread thunderstorms. Showers will spread out more in the afternoon, and will likely be light. Rainfall totals from today are not expected to be impressive, with most of us receiving about a tenth of an inch, if not less.

Wind speeds are also very fast today, with sustained winds around 25mph. Gusts will be blustery, up to around 40mph at times. Winds will return back to normal towards the end of the weekend.

Temperatures will remain in the 50s this weekend.

