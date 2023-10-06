Proposed Blatnik Bridge recommendations will impact Superior businesses

TWIN PORTS. (Northern News Now) - A redesign of the Blatnik Bridge will not only disrupt traffic, it will also impact Superior businesses.

Construction on the Blatnik Bridge, which connects Duluth and Superior, is scheduled to last nearly a decade. According to both Minnesota and Wisconsin Departments of Transportation, seven businesses including Halvor Lines and Allstate Peterbilt, have been told they need to relocate.

Even those who do not have to move will be impacted by a new flow of traffic. Earth Rider Brewery sits on Third Avenue in Superior, less than one mile from where you currently exit the Blatnik Bridge heading into Superior. The brewery is not being asked to move.

“We’re gearing up in other ways,” said Tim Wilson, owner and founder of Earth Rider Brewery in Superior. “We’re expanding our footprint or distribution footprint. Currently that’ll help alleviate some of those financial pressures.”

However, Earth Rider is concerned about less traffic flow especially since the bridge will be completely closed for four to five years according to MnDOT and WisDOT. Wilson said he is preparing for a major shakeup in traffic.

“I think we can teach people somewhat, but yeah, traffic is going to be nearly stopped here,” said Wilson.

Wilson said WisDOT has been helpful to area businesses by hosting meetings to talk about the financial pressure. The department said they will be there for business owners every step of the way.

“We’ve met with them, all of them a number of times previously, before we got to this point,” said Marc Bowker, WisDOT Northwest Region Planning Engineer. “We didn’t want to surprise them at the end saying, ‘Hey, here’s our alternative and guess what, we’re impacting you.’”

Despite the uncertainty, Wilson said receiving this guidance has helped him and surrounding business owners stay positive.

“All of the neighboring businesses are keeping positive and they have their customer base,” said Wilson. “Just getting from the Minnesota side will be a little more of a learning curve for all our customers.”

Construction for the bridge is expected to begin in 2025 and end in 2032.

