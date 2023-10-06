Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Proposed Blatnik Bridge recommendations will impact Superior businesses

Blatnik Bridge.
Blatnik Bridge.(Northern News Now)
By Madisan Green
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN PORTS. (Northern News Now) - A redesign of the Blatnik Bridge will not only disrupt traffic, it will also impact Superior businesses.

Construction on the Blatnik Bridge, which connects Duluth and Superior, is scheduled to last nearly a decade. According to both Minnesota and Wisconsin Departments of Transportation, seven businesses including Halvor Lines and Allstate Peterbilt, have been told they need to relocate.

Even those who do not have to move will be impacted by a new flow of traffic. Earth Rider Brewery sits on Third Avenue in Superior, less than one mile from where you currently exit the Blatnik Bridge heading into Superior. The brewery is not being asked to move.

“We’re gearing up in other ways,” said Tim Wilson, owner and founder of Earth Rider Brewery in Superior. “We’re expanding our footprint or distribution footprint. Currently that’ll help alleviate some of those financial pressures.”

However, Earth Rider is concerned about less traffic flow especially since the bridge will be completely closed for four to five years according to MnDOT and WisDOT. Wilson said he is preparing for a major shakeup in traffic.

“I think we can teach people somewhat, but yeah, traffic is going to be nearly stopped here,” said Wilson.

Wilson said WisDOT has been helpful to area businesses by hosting meetings to talk about the financial pressure. The department said they will be there for business owners every step of the way.

“We’ve met with them, all of them a number of times previously, before we got to this point,” said Marc Bowker, WisDOT Northwest Region Planning Engineer. “We didn’t want to surprise them at the end saying, ‘Hey, here’s our alternative and guess what, we’re impacting you.’”

Despite the uncertainty, Wilson said receiving this guidance has helped him and surrounding business owners stay positive.

“All of the neighboring businesses are keeping positive and they have their customer base,” said Wilson. “Just getting from the Minnesota side will be a little more of a learning curve for all our customers.”

Construction for the bridge is expected to begin in 2025 and end in 2032.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Walz appoints state’s first Office of Cannabis Management Director
Minnesota’s first Office of Cannabis Management director out one day after being named to post
Fatal Crash generic image
2 killed in one vehicle crash near Winnebago
Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car
Alumacraft announced the layoff of 68 employees at its St. Peter facility. Alumacraft has been...
Alumacraft announces layoffs at St. Peter facility
Originally anticipated to open in mid-October, officials now expect Highway 14 to open to...
Highway 14 expansion opening between Nicollet and New Ulm delayed

Latest News

Police block a portion of Martin Road after a fatal car crash.
Fatal car crash closes portion of Martin Road
The weather has put out the planned bonfire and firework display for Minnesota State...
Weather conditions cancel planned bonfire, fireworks display event at MSU Mankato
SCC President Annette Parker will be in Washington D.C. today to meet with White House...
SCC President joins White House roundtable on manufacturing workforce
Union workers at Hormel Foods in Austin have reached a tentative agreement Wednesday night with...
Hormel Foods union workers reach tentative agreement
Emily Merz's Friday Forecast 10/06/23
Emily Merz's Friday Forecast 10/06/23