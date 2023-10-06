SCC President joins White House roundtable on manufacturing workforce

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - South Central College (SCC) President Annette Parker will be in Washington D.C. on Friday to meet with White House officials.

She will join other national figures with expertise in advanced manufacturing workforce in a roundtable discussion.

As an internationally respected expert in workforce development, Parker has often been called upon to speak on the topic at the federal level.

The roundtable event is intended as the launch pad for the Biden Administration’s Advanced Manufacturing Workforce Sprint.

The Sprint is intended to create a pipeline of new talent for the industry by amplifying high-road training efforts.

