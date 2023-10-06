Your Photos
Small communities in need of volunteer firefighters

Small communities in need of volunteer fire fighters
Small communities in need of volunteer fire fighters(KTTC)
By Matt Rineer
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
OSTRANDER, Minn. (KTTC) – Many small towns across the state are experiencing a need for volunteer firefighters, including Ostrander.

As the staff becomes thinner, it has become more and more difficult for these towns to have services readily available when the worst happens.

“Just because, during the day, there is not enough people here, and even on the nights and weekends, it’s difficult to bring everybody in. A lot of our volunteers own their own business, have multiple jobs. So, it’s always a threat,” Ostrander Fire Department Chief Jason Rice said.

Rice said although the department staff is steady at the moment, retirements could cause issues down the line. He added how he feels the younger generations’ lack of interest in this field could be part of this problem.

“Just that I wish a younger generation or whatever you want to call it, would be more willing to give up their time for the community. Community is what holds this country together and without that, this is what happens. You lose small town everything, whether its fire department or EMS services. It’s a struggle no matter where you are.”

Ostrander Fire Department Chief Jason Rice

If you’re interested in volunteering your time with the Ostrander Fire Department, call the city office at 507-657-2505.

