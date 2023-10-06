The Twins are heading down south

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Twins are heading South.

The team hopped on a plane around five Thursday evening to Houston where they’ll play in the American League Divisional Series against the Houston Astros, but now its back to business for the Twins.

It’s time to party Minnesota, the historic losing streak is over and the Twins are heading to the ALDS.

“Proud proud and happy for every single person that gets to wear a Minnesota twins uniform and the people behind the scenes the front office staff the fans just grateful” said Pablo Lopez.

Although it was a time to celebrate the team is already thinking ahead to the next.

“Right now right now. I’m celebrating, but I’m also thinking about the next one tomorrow it’s day two I’m thinking about the next one preparation and treat it as we normally would. Getting ready for the next one so that way we can have more of this” said Lopez.

The teams confidence is at an all time high heading to Houston.

“We pitched well we should be able to play with anyone our line up is nasty we’re gonna score more runs than we did this series they had some good pitching as well their bull pen is pretty good but yeah just got to keep playing well and play how we have been playing” said Caleb Thielbar.

The Twins play game one of the ALDS Saturday 3:45 p.m. against the defending World Series champions the Astros. The Twins will be back at target field on Tuesday with a 3:07 p.m. first pitch.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.