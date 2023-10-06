Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Understanding the importance of body language

Helena Stevens is in to explain the importance of body language and how we all use it.
By KEYC News Now Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Body language is, of course, the unspoken language of the world. While nothing is said, you can tell a lot about what message a person is conveying with how they use their body. Helena Stevens is in to explain the importance of body language and how we all use it.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Walz appoints state’s first Office of Cannabis Management Director
Minnesota’s first Office of Cannabis Management director out one day after being named to post
Fatal Crash generic image
2 killed in one vehicle crash near Winnebago
Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car
Alumacraft announced the layoff of 68 employees at its St. Peter facility. Alumacraft has been...
Alumacraft announces layoffs at St. Peter facility
Around 3:30 in the morning, multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the incident at...
Seneca Foods’ workers speak out after coworker dies

Latest News

Megan is a Doctor of Naturpathic Medicine and she has brought in some herbs and explains how...
Incorporating herbs and spices into your diet
We’ve got an expert in Erin Gonzalez to help narrow down some good choices for race day!
Mankato Marathon meal prep
It’s truly an example of just how talented our region is.
Check out Carnegie’s newest exhibit
We’ve got an expert in Erin Gonzalez to help narrow down some good choices for race day!
Mankato Marathon meal prep