UPDATE: Man charged with domestic assault for allegedly dragging woman out of Hawley bar

Jeremiah Jacob Jackson, 18
Jeremiah Jacob Jackson, 18(Clay County Jail)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 3:47 PM CDT
HAWLEY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - An 18-year-old Moorhead man is charged in Clay County Court after allegedly choking a woman and dragging her out of a bar in Hawley, Minnesota.

Hawley Police say, just after noon on Friday, October 6, they received multiple calls from people inside the Spot Lite Bar at 206 6th Street, saying a woman ran into the bar to escape from a man. The caller said the man then came into the bar and dragged the woman back outside.

Jeremiah Jacob Jackson was arrested on Friday and is charged with felony domestic assault by strangulation and a misdemeanor charge of domestic assault.

According to court documents filed on Monday, October 9, when the officer arrived, he said Jackson and the victim were in a “heated argument yelling at each other.” The victim told the officer the argument started in an apartment earlier that morning, and Jackson had hit and choked her.

The victim says Jackson choked her in the bathroom with both hands and she couldn’t breathe, court documents state. She tried to run away, but says Jackson grabbed her in the apartment hallway and dragged her back inside. She was able to get away again and ran to the Spot Lite Bar nearby.

Court documents go on to say, Jackson tried to drag the victim out of the bar and back to the apartment, but police arrived on scene and took him into custody.

A witness told officers they saw Jackson “jerk the victim back violently by the collar of her jacket and then put one of his arms around her neck in a chokehold as he dragged her across the street.” The witness told officers they were very alarmed and heard the victim scream “leave me alone” approximately least 10 times.

According to court documents, Jackson admitted to choking the woman a couple days earlier, but denied that he choked her on October 6.

Hawley Police Department was assisted by the Clay County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota State Patrol.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

