Update: Seneca Foods’ workers speak out after coworker dies

Workers at the Seneca Foods plant in Montgomery have walked out after the death of one of their own.
By Sofia Martinez and Tony Peregrin
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Workers at the Seneca Foods plant in Montgomery have walked out after the death of one of their own.

They claim they have been dealing with unsafe work conditions... and that the problem existed *before the fatal incident.

“We had one of our coworkers tragically passed away here at the plant and they want us to come in and work. No. What about my life? We’re not disposable. We’re humans. We have lives.”

Around 3:30 Thursday morning, multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the incident at Seneca Foods.

Police say an employee was trapped by a fallen item in a warehouse and later died from injuries suffered in the incident.

Workers were asked to return to work after the fatal incident.

They tell KEYC that those who refused to work were given this paper laying them off, effective immediately.

“How do you feel about the layoff? You think that’s? Enough?” asked Sofia Martinez.

“No, absolutely not. No, this is just like a small victory in the big war against this company. It’s not enough,” said a Seneca worker.

In the letter Seneca says: “To any employees that wish to leave now,

-Will receive their layoff effective today’s date.

-will have their job protected for future re hire status

-will receive their End of Pack Bonus.”

“People are here all day. We’ve been fighting pretty much all day since that happened. For closure.”

